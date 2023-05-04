Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $204.86 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,830.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00540168 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.34 or 0.00406996 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001142 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,923,582,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

