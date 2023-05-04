Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Director Julie G. Castle Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) Director Julie G. Castle purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $15,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,207 shares in the company, valued at $80,968.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BSRR opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93. Sierra Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSRR. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter worth $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.