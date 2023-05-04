Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-11.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.93.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SPG traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,220. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.13. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.