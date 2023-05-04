Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$2.20 by Analysts at Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Cormark from C$3.40 to C$2.20 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SOT.UN. TD Securities cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.03. 131,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,252. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The firm has a market cap of C$162.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

