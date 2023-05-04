Smiths News plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.40 (LON:SNWS)

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smiths News Price Performance

SNWS opened at GBX 51.54 ($0.64) on Thursday. Smiths News has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 59.80 ($0.75). The stock has a market cap of £127.66 million, a P/E ratio of 577.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 46.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Smiths News news, insider David Blackwood acquired 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.52 ($12,483.16). Insiders own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

