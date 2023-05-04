Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Trading 7.8% Higher

Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW – Get Rating) shares were up 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.64 ($36.97) and last traded at €33.30 ($36.59). Approximately 619,060 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €30.90 ($33.96).

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is €22.71.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft



Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

