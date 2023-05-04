Solid Power (SLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Solid Power to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 1,302,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,203. The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.53. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.
In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
