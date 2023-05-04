Solid Power (SLDP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Solid Power to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.02. 1,302,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,053,203. The stock has a market cap of $357.10 million, a P/E ratio of -40.60 and a beta of 1.53. Solid Power has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35.

Insider Transactions at Solid Power

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 214,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Solid Power by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,928,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Solid Power by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,578,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Solid Power by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,254,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Power by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 840,697 shares in the last quarter. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.30.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

