Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Sells $19,367.00 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $19,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 3rd, Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $17,638.45.

On Thursday, February 9th, Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.20. 704,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,399. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.23, a PEG ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.85.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.24. Sonos had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $672.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sonos by 77.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,364,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759,359 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 938.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,728,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,604,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,176,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

