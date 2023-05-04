Sourceless (STR) Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $463.29 million and approximately $15.54 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019391 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00018050 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001107 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,048.18 or 0.99903560 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0220144 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

