South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Cut to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SABK opened at $11.98 on Monday. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.48.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

