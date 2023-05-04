Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.46

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.46 and last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 198131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.27.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is -86.11%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,332,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,741,235.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.09 per share, with a total value of $1,580,967.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,509,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,443,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 2,332,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,250,040.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,944,465 shares in the company, valued at $537,741,235.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after buying an additional 114,397 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after buying an additional 215,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,623,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,194,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,907,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Featured Stories

