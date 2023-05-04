Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.57

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 4150586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.94.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cook Street Consulting Inc. now owns 718,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 277.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 69,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,650 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.