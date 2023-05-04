S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Down 1.7 %

S&P Global stock opened at $349.97 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $394.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

