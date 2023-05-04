Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.82. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 10,379 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, music, and lives entertainment. It operates through Radio and Television segments. The company was founded by Pablo Raul Alarcon, Sr.

