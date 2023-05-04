SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,567 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 1.8% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management owned about 0.18% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA PSK traded down $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,059. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

