SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 572,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 11.1% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,721 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 69,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SPDW traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,244. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

