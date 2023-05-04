SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,612,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 3,205,706 shares.The stock last traded at $31.39 and had previously closed at $33.41.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,061,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,208,000 after acquiring an additional 44,091 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,694,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 879,976 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 613,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,689,000 after acquiring an additional 230,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter valued at about $16,564,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.