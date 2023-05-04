SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $33.55

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 3194949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.82.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

