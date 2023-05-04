SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 46,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 44,785 shares.The stock last traded at $50.72 and had previously closed at $50.84.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,918,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,762,000 after purchasing an additional 250,637 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,137,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,303,000 after buying an additional 64,078 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 462,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

