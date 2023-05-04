Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.66

Shares of Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.66 ($0.47) and traded as low as GBX 31.23 ($0.39). Speedy Hire shares last traded at GBX 32.15 ($0.40), with a volume of 205,367 shares changing hands.

Speedy Hire Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £148.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.75, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

