Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Spin Master from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $27.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.40. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $39.01.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toy products. It operates through the following segments: Toys, Entertainment, Digital Games, and Corporate and Other. The Toy segment is involved in the creation, design, manufacturing, licensing, and marketing of consumer products.

