Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

SPR stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 2,261,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,384. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.46.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

