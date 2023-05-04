Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.663 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Spirit Realty Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Spirit Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 182.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.1%.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 3.6 %

SRC stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 737,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,006. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $183.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 40.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.15.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

