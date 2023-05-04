Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.99

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 3738426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 1.7% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 96,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

