Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.02–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.60 million-$78.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.90 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.08 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. BTIG Research cut their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Sprout Social Price Performance

SPT traded down $5.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,733,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,704. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 0.90. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $69.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $69.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,237.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 276,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,645 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,328. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

