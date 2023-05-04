Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.72 billion-$6.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.58-2.68 EPS.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.45. 846,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 40,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,317,117.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,174,940. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

