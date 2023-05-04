SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Sees Large Volume Increase

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 945,995 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,272,344 shares.The stock last traded at $54.51 and had previously closed at $55.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 11.29%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

