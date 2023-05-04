Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.00-2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 943,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.45 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $129.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Articles

