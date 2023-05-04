Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.00-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0-$2.00 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Longbow Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.33.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.61. 389,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,472. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.30. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $129.13.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,807,000. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

