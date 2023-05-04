Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Beck Bode LLC

Beck Bode LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.85.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

