Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,860 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 40,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Stock Down 9.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

