Starfox Financial Services LLC Purchases 1,788 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust makes up approximately 6.4% of Starfox Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Starfox Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUNZ. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.94. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

