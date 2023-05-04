Startek (NYSE:SRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Startek in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Startek Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SRT opened at $3.12 on Friday. Startek has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $92.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.88 million. Startek had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Startek will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRT. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Startek by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Startek by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Startek in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Articles

