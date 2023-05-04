State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 480,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Crown Castle worth $65,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 1.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $117.86 on Thursday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.58 and a 52 week high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.54. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

