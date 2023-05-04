State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 276,872 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 17,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $63,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $207.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.46. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.41 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

See Also

