State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $59.07 Million Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 622,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $59,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $90.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

