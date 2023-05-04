State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $62.54 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $62,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 46,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $931.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $857.04 and a 200-day moving average of $834.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $941.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $916.81.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.