State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $64.83 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Lam Research worth $64,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,257,000 after buying an additional 519,679 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,110,374,000 after purchasing an additional 373,106 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $514.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $548.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $501.61 and a 200-day moving average of $469.07.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

