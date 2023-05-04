State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 642,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Progressive were worth $83,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGR. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of PGR opened at $125.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $106.95 and a 12 month high of $149.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.17. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.