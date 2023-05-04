State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of CME Group worth $67,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.23.

CME Group Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.