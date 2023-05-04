State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Analog Devices worth $94,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock worth $7,317,735 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $182.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.47. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $198.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.