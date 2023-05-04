State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 13,730 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 673,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Emerson Electric worth $64,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.92. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

