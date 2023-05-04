State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,560 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of 3M worth $77,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

