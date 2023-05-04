State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,530 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,530 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Moderna were worth $70,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $130.14 on Thursday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.27.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total transaction of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,854,267.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.17, for a total value of $1,731,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,207,209 shares in the company, valued at $382,222,382.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $706,854,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,337 shares of company stock worth $74,429,732 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

