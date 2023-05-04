State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Cadence Design Systems worth $56,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total transaction of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.35, for a total value of $351,825.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,535.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock worth $63,108,838 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $207.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $217.67.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

