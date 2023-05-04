Steem Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Steem has a total market cap of $90.53 million and $4.11 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,888.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00304198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.73 or 0.00539060 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00066554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00406295 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 433,188,840 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

