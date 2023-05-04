Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.67

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.67 and last traded at $87.70, with a volume of 14586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stepan Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $50,323.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 4,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $434,355.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock worth $500,964 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

