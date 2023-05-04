Stephen Michael Moore Sells 5,102 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $11,683.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,408 shares in the company, valued at $191,004.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Personalis Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 211,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.89.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter. Personalis had a negative net margin of 174.21% and a negative return on equity of 44.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Personalis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Personalis from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Personalis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Personalis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of advanced genomic tests for cancer. The firm is also involved in providing sequencing and data analysis services to support population sequencing initiatives. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B.

