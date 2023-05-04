Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of €0.58-€0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of €1.085-€1.115 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €27.78 ($30.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €24.82 and its 200-day moving average is €20.26. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 52-week high of €29.23 ($32.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €271.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on STVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

