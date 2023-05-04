Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $67.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE PCOR opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.58. Procore Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $54.76.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 21,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $1,459,233.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 420,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,033,275.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,288 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

